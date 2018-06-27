Tired of the I-99 traffic? Here's some good news

Those who've dreaded driving through the Interstate 99 work zone in College and Patton townships for the past month have reason to rejoice.

The long-term lane closures that have been in place on a 3-mile section of the roadway — between the Atherton Street exit and the bridges spanning the Bellefonte trail near the Waddle Road interchange — will be lifted by close of business on Monday, according Timothy Nebgen, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press officer.

Crews have been making repairs to the bridges since the end of May, which has caused quite a bit of travel delays for commuters. However, work in the area is not quite finished. A short-term lane closure of the northbound travel lane will be in effect next Thursday as crews repair a sinkhole near the Waddle Road interchange, Nebgen said.

And after the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts wraps up on July 15, nighttime milling and paving will get underway from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. on the northbound lanes and from 8 p.m.-6 a.m on the southbound lanes. Short-term lane closures will be in place during those times. This phase of the project will take at least three weeks to complete, Nebgen said.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is the contractor for the $3.8 million project.