Driver dies in I-99 crash, road shut down for 8 hours

One person died in a Friday morning crash on Interstate 99 in Blair County a few miles from the Centre County border, according to dispatchers.
The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. between the Port Matilda and Bald Eagle exits in the southbound lanes. The driver of the vehicle was ejected during the crash and died. The vehicle was fully involved in a fire when EMS personnel arrived at the scene minutes after the crash.
Interstate 99's southbound lanes between the two exits have been shut down since 2 a.m., and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Safety Press Officer Tim Nebgen said the road would reopen at about 10 a.m.
State police at Hollidaysburg and several Blair and Centre county fire companies responded to the scene. The identity of the deceased driver has not been released by police and the Blair County Coroner's Office.
