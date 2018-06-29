Do you have Comcast? A massive service outage impacted the country

Social media users were reporting a coast-to-coast Comcast and Xfinity service outage for more than four hours Friday afternoon.
At the time, Comcast, which is the parent company of CNBC, reported through the outlet's Twitter account that there is a "nationwide outage impacting some of our internet, video and voice customers."
Employees at Comcast in Centre County, Pennsylvania, said there was nothing they could do for cable customers until their internal system was rebooted.
“One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible," Comcast said in a statement to CNBC.
Subsequently, Comcast issued a statement around 4:30, saying, "We identified two separate and unrelated fiber cuts to our network backbone providers. Our engineers worked to address the issue immediately and services are now being restored to business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We again apologize to anyone who was impacted."
Verizon customers, particularly in the northeast United States, might have been affected by the same issue. Verizon customers in the region's most populated cities have reported outages.
While the outage occurred, the company responded on social media that service would be restored.
