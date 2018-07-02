Here's what motorists need to know for 4thFest

The annual Central PA 4thFest is soon upon us — which means traffic, road closures and parking restrictions throughout the State College area. Here's what motorists will need to know this Fourth of July:
Portions of a few roads on Penn State's campus will be closed Wednesday to accommodate 4thFest activities. During the Firecracker 4K and 4-mile races from 9-11 a.m., periodic closures will be in effect on sections of Curtin, Bigler, McKean, Mifflin, Pollock, Shortlidge, Burrows and Fraser roads, according to a Penn State news release.
Beginning at 9 a.m., Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road will be closed for other festival activities.
The Independence Day Parade (from 2-4 p.m.) starts at the State College Municipal Building on Allen Street, travels through downtown and Penn State and ends at the Bryce Jordan Center. Periodic closures on campus will take place on parts of Shortlidge, Pollock, Bigler and Curtin roads, the release said.
From about 8 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show, Porter and Orchard roads will be closed. When the show ends at about 9:40 p.m., Park Avenue will be one-way westbound from Fox Hollow Road to North Atherton Street and one-way eastbound from Fox Hollow Road to Orchard Road. Also, Porter Road will be one-way southbound from Beaver Stadium to East College Avenue, according the 4thFest's website.
Parking restrictions
Early bird parking for 4thFest begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday in lots 43 and 83 near University Drive and general parking opens at 9 a.m., according to the festival website. A donation of $10 per car is requested. For more information on VIP, RV and handicap parking, visit http://www.4thfest.org/parking.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, the following parking areas will not be open to the public as festival setup begins: Jordan East Visitor lot, Orange L East and the south half of Stadium West. After 5 p.m. Tuesday, parking in the Jordan East, north half of Stadium West, Porter North and Porter South areas will be unavailable.
However, the Jordan East and Porter North parking areas will remain open for the State College Spikes game on Tuesday.
Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, several lots will be reserved for 4thFest parking only: Yellow H Wagner, Yellow H South (Pegula), Orange A West (OPP), Orange B (Nittany Lion Softball Park) and Orange O (Park Avenue and Meats Lab).
The parking lots will reopen for normal use at 5 a.m. Thursday.
