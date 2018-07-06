Could this ordinance bring more affordable housing to Patton Township?

A revised zoning ordinance that encourages more affordable housing and allows for more density on developments like the proposed Patton Crossing project could be approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors next week.

The supervisors will hold a public hearing Wednesday to consider the amended ordinance (mixed-use overlay district), which offers incentives to developers if additional affordable housing units are included in project plans. The board voted down the initial zoning proposal at a public hearing in May after residents voiced concern about affordability and development density.

The first proposal required 5 percent (15-18 units) of the about 350 residential units to be affordable housing, but that could be doubled with the new draft's incentives.





In the amended ordinance, developers would be allowed to build an additional market-rate unit for every additional housing unit over the 5 percent base requirement, but no more than 10 percent. Those additional units would be exempt from the residential density limit and the development's impervious coverage would increase as a result.

The mixed-overlay needs to be adopted by the supervisors in order for the proposed Patton Crossing development at 1752 N. Atherton St. to be possible.

The front 200 feet along North Atherton is zoned C-1 general commercial, but most of the land is zoned R-3 (medium density residential). Developer North Atherton Street Associates wants the property to be rezoned to allow for commercial, office, hotel and residential uses for the entire roughly 28 acres.

The public hearing is 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Park Forest Middle School Auditorium, 2180 School Drive, State College.