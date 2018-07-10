What's ahead for Potters Mills Gap project?

Overnight work will begin Sunday and continue for the next few weeks on U.S. Route 322 over Seven Mountains in an attempt to avoid some traffic delays.
PennDOT construction manager Greg Sidorick said crews will be stopping traffic overnight, but work during the day will be off the roadway and won't require stopping traffic.
The project is in its third and final phase. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State College, was awarded the $82.4 million bid to reconstruct the highway from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills with a four-lane extension and build a new intersection with state Route 144 that will be a part of the new local access road.
The safety improvement project began in 2015 with the construction of a new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase two, which wrapped up in January with the tree removal along the two-lane section of the highway, created the new Sand Mountain Road local interchange.
Sidorick said the project is on schedule and slated to be complete in October 2020.
"The gap itself is challenging. There's not a lot of room to put traffic. We're working in a tight area with a lot of traffic," he said.
There won't be frequent starts and stops for drivers, Sidorick said, but when crews do blasting, they'll have to stop traffic for a short amount of time.
The crossover from Decker Valley Road to Sand Mountain Road, with one lane available each direction, will remain in effect through fall of this year, according to PennDOT.
Construction crews won't be stopping traffic during major local events, such as the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, which runs Wednesday-Sunday, and Penn State football home games.
Up-to-date information on the project, including detours and delays, can be found at at PennDOT's interactive website. Real-time updates on detours and delays can also be found at www.511PA.com, or by following @511PAStateColl on Twitter or calling 511.
