Judge denies reduced sentence for woman involved in assault of 3-week-old daughter

A woman who pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, among other charges, was denied her request for a reduced sentence on Thursday.
Stephanie McGuire, 23, of Osceola Mills, in April was sentenced to two to seven years in state prison with an additional three years’ probation for her involvement in the assault of her 3-week-old daughter. The infant was found to have two broken legs, a cracked rib, lacerations and abrasions on her face, a tear inside her mouth between her gums and her nose, and tears in her rectum, as previously reported.
During Thursday’s hearing, attorney Leanne Nedza argued that the baby’s father, Aaron Mills, is the one responsible for causing the baby’s injuries, not McGuire, WJAC reported.
Mills pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to a total of 15 to 40 years in state prison for various counts of aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, criminal conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and recklessly endangering another person.
According to WJAC, Judge Paul Cherry did not reduce McGuire’s sentence due to the “serious nature of the child’s injuries and McGuire’s unwillingness to intervene.
Cherry said that “McGuire can oversee the welfare of children only with supervision. She is not allowed to have contact with the victim,” WJAC reported.
