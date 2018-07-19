Former mobile home park can now become Patton Crossing development

Patton Township supervisors unanimously voted Wednesday to rezone the proposed Patton Crossing development site, 1752 N. Atherton St.
The property, formerly the location of Penn State Mobile Home Park, has been rezoned to planned commercial with a new mixed-use overlay district — that zoning designation was created in response to the Patton Crossing development proposal and approved by the supervisors (with some modifications) at their last meeting.
The site previously was zoned general commercial for the front 200 feet along North Atherton Street, with most of the rest of the land zoned R-3 (medium density residential). The planned commercial zoning with the mixed-use overlay will allow the developer, North Atherton Street Associates, to include commercial, office, hotel and residential uses for the entire 28 acres.
The supervisors had to first approve the mixed-use overlay as a new zoning designation, before they could apply it to this particular development. Mixed-use overlay zoning will be an option for other developments that meet certain requirements.
Some other aspects of the new zoning ordinance include:
- The mixed-use overlay regulations apply to properties of at least 20 acres in size that are zoned planned commercial (C-2).
- Maximum building height is 60 feet.
- One landmark feature can be included, either a freestanding structure up to 75 feet tall or something mounted to a building that’s 20 feet above the roof.
- No single building can exceed 60,000 square feet.
- Maximum impervious coverage is 75 percent of the site.
- The developments must include a public gathering place.
- Where building setbacks are 30 feet or greater, a 30-foot-wide landscape buffer is required.
Developers utilizing the mixed-use overlay will be allowed to build an additional market-rate unit for every additional affordable housing unit over the 5 percent base requirement, with a 10 percent cap.
This story will be updated.
