Fatality reported in Interstate 80 rollover

One person was reported dead after a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in Clinton County.
The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. along Interstate 80 in Greene Township, state police at Lamar reported. A Wisconsin male driving eastbound in a Cadillac Escalade traveled off the north side of the roadway. On reentering the roadway, the driver lost control of the vehicle, rolling it several times.
Both the driver and a female passenger were ejected from the SUV, police said. The driver died as a result of the crash, while the passenger sustained severe injuries and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center.
Names were withheld by police. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Sugar Valley Fire Company and Goodwill Hose EMS.
