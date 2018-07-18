6 horses reported dead after Interstate 80 trailer fire

A trailer fire claimed the lives of six horses early Tuesday along Interstate 80 in Clearfield County.
According to a Facebook post by the Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded at about 1:20 a.m. to assist the Winburne Volunteer Fire Company near the Kylertown exit along I-80. Crews were advised of a working fire in a trailer that was hauling horses.
Morris, Winburne and Grassflat Volunteer Fire Company crews used tankers to fight the blaze as well as contain a loose horse on the road, the fire company said. An additional call indicated a male had been injured after being kicked by a horse trying to remove them from the trailer. He was taken from the scene by Moshannon Valley EMS.
After containing the fire, another call came in from a truck driver stating he had struck a horse in the area. Firefighters, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and state police troopers began an additional search for the truck and horse. Both were located, and the Clearfield County Animal Rescue Team was requested to the scene to treat and transport the horse.
“Unfortunately six horses inside of the trailer did not survive despite the best efforts of firefighters and other individuals who were in the back log,” Morris fire company said.
Sequel, a thoroughbred breeding operation out of New York, noted the organization mourned the loss of three mares — named La Java, Starship Voodoo and Southern Sunshine — and three foals on its website. Sequel said the horses had been on the way from Kentucky to New York.
Morris fire noted that “numerous vehicles managed to go around” emergency vehicles that were blocking the roadway, entering the emergency scene at a high rate of speed. “These individuals discovered that PSP does not take kindly to this. Motorist can and will receive stiff penalties for such actions.”
State police at Clearfield were unable to provide additional information at this time.
