Roadwork is happening all over State College. Here are the top spots to avoid

Sometimes it’s hard to keep track of all the roadwork in State College, so here’s a list of the current construction projects motorists should keep in mind as they travel through the area:
Downtown State College
- Easterly Parkway, between South Garner Street and South Pugh Street, has been closed since mid-June as borough crews make repairs to the roadway. Public Works Director Deb Hoag said it’s a complete reconstruction project that includes utility work, inspection of sanitary and storm sewer systems and curb replacement. The construction also includes a road diet, which is the narrowing of the roadway, and a left-turn lane will run along the entire road, she said. The project is expected to be completed in September.
- Roadwork on North Allen Street between Thomas Street and Hillcrest Avenue got underway Monday in order to maintain the infrastructure and prevent any bigger problems from occurring in the future, borough spokesman Douglas Shontz said. One travel lane will be closed as a result of the restoration project, which is slated to be completed on Wednesday.
- Borough crews are repairing curbs and sidewalks on South Pugh Street between East Irvin Avenue and East Fairmount Avenue. One travel lane will be closed through Aug. 3. However, travel restrictions will be in place until September as the water authority completes a water main replacement.
North Atherton Street
Though the construction work on North Atherton Street will last through 2019, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a few updates that drivers should be aware of this week.
The far-left lane from West Aaron Drive to West North Hills Place toward Penn State’s campus remains closed and left turns are restricted. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane for outbound motorists when the contractor is working, the release said.
Verizon will continue its relocation work on Atherton from Cherry Lane to Park Avenue; at least one lane of travel in each direction will remain open. Daylight lane closures will also be in effect from North Hills Place to Cherry Lane as the contractor installs a new sewer line, according to the release.
“PennDOT has numerous projects taking place in the State College area and is aware of the frustration road work can create. Please be patient and courteous while driving, walking or biking. Practicing safe driving habits keeps road workers and road users safe,” the release said.
Interstate 99
Motorists may experience travel delays on a 6-mile stretch of Interstate 99 in College and Patton townships. Glenn O. Hawbaker recently started milling, resurfacing, concrete patching, shoulder upgrades and structure repair on the roadway.
On Monday and Tuesday, crews will be placing bituminous base and binder courses in the southbound passing lane near the Gray’s Woods exit, according to PennDOT. The southbound passing lane will reopen Wednesday but the travel lane will be closed. Crews will remove the roadway pavement structure in the travel lane toward the end of the week, the release said. A completion date on this project was not given.
