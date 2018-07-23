With the area under a flash flood watch, PennDOT warns drivers 'turn around, don't drown'

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is again reminding drivers not to attempt to drive over flooded roads, promoting the hashtag #TurnAroundDontDrown.
The National Weather Service has issued both a hazardous weather outlook and a flash flood watch for Centre, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Clinton and Blair counties as heavy rains continue to pass through the region. A severe thunderstorm warning for State College ended at about 2:15 p.m. Monday.
The flash flood watch is expected to last through Wednesday evening, the NWS said, indicating a few days of heavy rainfall with “up to several inches” that could “cause flooding in very short order.”
PennDOT has previously warned drivers not to attempt to drive over flooded roads, saying 2 feet of fast-moving water will float a car. Slow moving water can also sweep cars off of a road or bridge.
“If the road is flooded, don’t try to drive through it,” PennDOT said.
Significant flooding has already happened in other areas of Pennsylvania, as Hersheypark, in Dauphin County, reported both the park and ZooAmerica would be closing for the day due to flooding.
