Do you use this Sheetz often? You might need to make other plans while it’s rebuilt

Sheetz is planning to rebuild its 763 Benner Pike location.
Land development plans were submitted to College Township this week that include demolishing the existing 4,700-square-foot convenience store and replacing it with one that is 6,077 square feet. A drive-thru is also proposed.
“This is a very busy store location and was showing signs of age so it was time for a rebuild,” Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public relations manager, told StateCollege.com.
The new Sheetz would have 14 gas pumps, according to the plans.
The development plans estimate that work will begin in the fall and finish in the spring, but the plan will require approval by College Township Council.
Sheetz opened its newest State College location in September at Colonnade Boulevard, and rebuilt its Valley Vista location last winter.
