What’s next for the Bellefonte Waterfront property?

A sales agreement has been reached on the Bellefonte Waterfront property.

Representatives from the borough, Bellefonte Area Industrial Development Authority and Bellefonte Waterfront Associates, LLC, will hold a press conference Wednesday at the municipal building, where details about what’s in store for the site will be discussed, according to a press release.

“We feel that this is best way to communicate to the media our vision for the Bellefonte Waterfront Project,” developer Tom Songer, of the Torron Group, said in an email.

The Bellefonte Waterfront, between High and Lamb streets, opened in August 2016 as a recreation area for the community. The site was previously occupied by the Historic Bush House Hotel and the Cerro Brass Warehouse, among others. The hotel was destroyed by a fire in 2006 and the area remained vacant for about three years, according to the borough’s website.

Waterfront development has been a big part of Bellefonte’s plans for growth.

Borough manager Ralph Stewart said in early 2017, “We’re very optimistic that we could see at least a first phase of construction by 2020 of the waterfront project.”

At the time, that development was envisioned to include perhaps a hotel, commercial business and office space and residential housing options.