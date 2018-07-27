60-year-old man dies in Thursday crash

A Mount Union man died in a one vehicle crash early Thursday evening, state police at Huntingdon reported Friday.
According to police, troopers responded at 4:13 p.m. to the 14000 block of Hares Valley Road in Union Township. An investigation revealed that Teddy D. Mays, 60, had been traveling north along the route when his GMC Sierra left the roadway and struck a ditch.
The truck crossed over the southbound lane before striking a tree, police said. Mays was reportedly ejected and struck by the vehicle during the crash.
