Dry leaf medical marijuana is coming to State College

The dry leaf form of medical marijuana will be available at 28 dispensaries across the state. Nature’s Medicines, located in Patton Township, will have the medication by Aug. 8.
Some dispensaries were slated to start carrying it Wednesday.
“The dry leaf form of medical marijuana provides a cost-effective option for patients, in addition to the other forms of medication already available at dispensaries,” Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Department of Health secretary, said in a press release.
Dry leaf is available for vaporization only; it is illegal to smoke it, according to the press release.
“Please make sure that when transporting your medication, you keep it in the original container and have your medical marijuana ID card with you,” Levine said in the release.
The release said more than 52,000 patients have registered for the medical marijuana program, and more than 30,000 have received their ID cards. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the Medical Marijuana Program into law in April 2016.
Nature’s Medicine, Centre County’s only dispensary, opened in late June. The store is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. The dispensary carries a variety of products, ranging from oils and waxes to pills.
