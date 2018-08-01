New restaurant on the horizon for Pleasant Gap

Something a little different is coming to Pleasant Gap.
A fast-casual Mexican restaurant is in the works to occupy the space at 113 E. College Ave. The building was previously occupied by Little Mamma’s Restaurant, which now operates at 105 S. Main St. (catty-corner to its old spot).
Taco Inc. is slated to open sometime this fall, after an expansion and renovations are complete.
As you might imagine from the name, it’ll serve all kinds of tacos — carnitas, beef, chicken, fish. Also on the menu: burritos, nachos, quesadillas and more.
It’ll be the second Taco Inc. location. The first opened about four months ago in Lock Haven.
Owner Armando Saldana is originally from Mexico City, and he said he’s trying to bring Mexican food to small towns that don’t have a lot of eatery options.
Taco Inc. will cater to both those getting a quick bite to go and those who want to hang out for a while.
The restaurant will be BYOB, he said.
Saldana’s family also operates several sit-down restaurants and a food truck that’s available for catering.
Comments