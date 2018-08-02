Multi-vehicle crash backing up traffic on I-99

A multi-vehicle crash is backing up traffic on Interstate 99 northbound under the Waddle Road bridge near Toftrees.
Both lanes are closed, and fire police have I-99 blocked off at the Waddle Road exit. Fire police are detouring drivers around the crash scene.
State police at Rockview, Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS are on the scene.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, but at least one person has been transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Traffic is already stop-and-go there due to construction with a lane restriction. Glenn O. Hawbaker recently started milling, resurfacing, concrete patching, shoulder upgrades and structure repair on the roadway, as previously reported.
Check back for updates.
Reporter Nate Cobler contributed to this report.
Comments