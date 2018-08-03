What’s happening with Atherton and I-99 construction?

Construction continues this weekend on Atherton Street and Interstate 99. Here’s what to expect over the next week.
Atherton Street
Through Aug. 10, the long-term traffic pattern from West Aaron Drive to West North Hills Place (heading toward Penn State) remains in place — the far left lane is closed. While the contractor is working, traffic will be reduced to one lane for outbound traffic, according to a press release from the state Department of Transportation.
On Saturday and Sunday, the contractor will be working during the daylight hours from North Hills Place to Cherry Lane, PennDOT said. The contractor will be installing a new sewer line in the area, but at least one lane in each direction will remain open.
Finally, from Mitchell Avenue to Park Avenue, on Thursday, the contractor is working on waterline installation, according to PennDOT. At least one lane in each direction will be open.
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State College, is the contractor on the $12.8 million project.
I-99
Overnight milling will begin Sunday and continue through Thursday on the three-mile section of I-99 between the Atherton Street exit and the bridges spanning the Bellefonte Trail near the Waddle Road intersection, according to PennDOT release.
Milling in the northbound lanes will take place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on those nights, PennDOT said, and short-term traffic control will be in place during those hours.
During the day, Monday-Thursday, the contractor will be placing guiderail on the southbound lanes during daylight hours, and short-term lane closures will be in place at various sites as needed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
There will also be repair work done to the bridges spanning the Bellefonte Trail during daylight hours, but the work is being done on the underside of the bridges.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is also the contractor on this project, which is expected to cost $3.8 million and be complete near the end of September, according to PennDOT.
