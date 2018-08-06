State College ranked No. 16 school district in Pa.

State College Area School District has been ranked No. 16 on Niche’s list of best school districts in Pennsylvania.
Niche is a Pittsburgh-based website that produces “comprehensive rankings, report cards and profiles for every K-12 school, college and neighborhood in the U.S.”
SCASD received an overall grade of A+.
According to Niche, the rankings are based on college readiness, state test scores, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings and more.
Here’s where Centre County’s other school districts ranked:
- Penns Valley Area School District, No. 117 (overall grade of A-)
- Bellefonte Area School District, No. 120 (overall grade of A-)
- Bald Eagle Area School District, No. 231 (overall grade of B)
- Philipsburg Osceola Area School District, unranked (overall grade of C+)
