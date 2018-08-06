State College Area School District was named 16th best in the state by Niche, a Pittsburgh-based website.
State College Area School District was named 16th best in the state by Niche, a Pittsburgh-based website. Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file
State College Area School District was named 16th best in the state by Niche, a Pittsburgh-based website. Phoebe Sheehan Centre Daily Times, file

Local

State College ranked No. 16 school district in Pa.

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

August 06, 2018 01:35 PM

State College Area School District has been ranked No. 16 on Niche’s list of best school districts in Pennsylvania.

Niche is a Pittsburgh-based website that produces “comprehensive rankings, report cards and profiles for every K-12 school, college and neighborhood in the U.S.”

SCASD received an overall grade of A+.

According to Niche, the rankings are based on college readiness, state test scores, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings and more.

Here’s where Centre County’s other school districts ranked:

  • Penns Valley Area School District, No. 117 (overall grade of A-)
  • Bellefonte Area School District, No. 120 (overall grade of A-)
  • Bald Eagle Area School District, No. 231 (overall grade of B)
  • Philipsburg Osceola Area School District, unranked (overall grade of C+)

  Comments  