Bellefonte man killed, woman injured in motorcycle crash with truck

A Bellefonte man was killed and his passenger seriously injured when his Honda Fury motorcycle struck a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Sunday.
Dean Korman Jr., 52, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said, and 51-year-old Blanca Rincon, also of Bellefonte, was transported to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injury.
According to state police at Rockview, Korman was driving northbound down South Eagle Valley Road/Old Route 220 in Taylor Township at 4:53 p.m. when Michael Boyles, 52, of Port Matilda, failed to observe the oncoming motorcycle and turned left from the south lane, right in front of Korman.
Police say Korman was able to lay his motorcycle on its right side in an attempt to avoid collision, but struck the truck on its right-passenger side, near the fender area, causing fatal injuries.
The truck came to a final rest across the north lane of South Eagle Valley Road. The motorcycle stopped in the north lane facing north.
Boyles was not injured. Police say both Korman and Rincon were wearing helmets.
Port Matilda Fire Company and EMS and Mount Nittany EMS also responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments