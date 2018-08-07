Car landed on its roof in fatal crash, police say

State police at Huntingdon have released details on a one-vehicle fatal crash Monday in Huntingdon County.
At about 10 a.m., Megan Hoffmaster, 35, of Petersburg, was heading through a left-hand curve along Barree Road in Logan Township when her car exited to the right-hand curb, according to police. Hoffmaster overcompensated and traveled across both lanes before striking the southbound embankment.
The car traveled along the embankment before traveling back onto Barree Road, police said, where it slid on its passenger side before coming to rest on the roof. Hoffmaster was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and no airbags deployed.
She was transported to JC Blair Memorial Hospital with fatal injuries, police said. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Juniata Valley Ambulance, Alexandria Fire Company, Shavers Creek Fire Company and Keystone Garage Towing.
