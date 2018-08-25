State police chase ends with serious injuries, hourslong road closure

A police pursuit Friday night ended in a severe crash on General Potter Highway, sending one person to the hospital with serious injuries and backing up traffic for hours.
According to a press release from state police at Rockview, a state police at Lewistown trooper attempted to stop a speeding motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Renovo man. At 10:55 p.m., a pursuit ensued at speeds of more than 100 mph into Centre County on Seven Mountains.
The motorcyclist reportedly drove into the oncoming lane near the state Route 144/U.S. Route 322 split and struck an eastbound SUV and two other vehicles that were stopped in the westbound lane.
The motorcyclist, who was not named in the press release, was life-flighted to Geisinger Medical Center with serious injuries. The SUV driver suffered a minor injury, according to police.
Centre Hall Fire Company, Boalsburg fire police and the state Department of Transportation assisted at the scene. Traffic was backed up for at least two hours going over the mountain, according to dispatch reports.
Westbound traffic started moving at 2:22 a.m., and the road was fully opened and the scene cleared at about 3 a.m.
Check back for updates on this story.
