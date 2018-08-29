2 helicopters en route to motorcycle, SUV crash in Potters Mills Gap

Two helicopters were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Potter Township.
At about 1 p.m., emergency dispatchers notified crews of a motorcycle vs. SUV crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Old Fort Road with two unresponsive patients.
Within about 10 minutes, crews were calling for medical helicopters to the scene. Two helicopters were dispatched — one from Geisinger and one from Hershey.
Westbound traffic on Route 322 has been rerouted onto Old Fort Road, with eastbound traffic on Route 322 halted.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Centre Hall Fire Company, Boalsburg Fire Company, Gregg Township Fire Company and state police all responded to the scene.
State police confirmed two patients, but could not give their conditions or details on the crash. Police confirmed Route 322 would remain closed for several hours as the crash was investigated, advising that traffic would likely be rerouted to U.S. Route 45 around the scene.
PennDOT announced at about 4 p.m. that the eastbound lane of Route 322 had been reopened, but traffic may be moving slowly. Westbound traffic was still being detoured using routes 144 and 45.
Motorists should check traffic updates at 511pa.com.
Check back for updates on this story.
Comments