PennDOT worker killed in equipment accident

A PennDOT worker was killed Thursday in Blair County after an incident involving heavy equipment.
State police at Hollidaysburg reported Friday that troopers responded to a work zone area at about 12:48 p.m. on Juniata Valley Road in Frankstown Township. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worker had reportedly become trapped beneath a piece of unidentified heavy equipment machinery.
The worker, identified as Bryan Chamberlain, 30, of Imler, had been a passenger on the equipment when, for unknown reasons, the machine “popped out of gear” and began rolling backwards, police said. The driver unsuccessfully attempted to stop the roll and jumped off before the equipment went over and down a steep embankment.
Chamberlain was thrown from the equipment and crushed between the equipment and a tree, police said. The incident was described as an “accidental death.”
