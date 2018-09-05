Another Taco Bell is planned for the Centre Region. Here’s where it would open

If all goes according to plan, a new Taco Bell will be moving into the Centre Region.
Land development plans for a Taco Bell at 1909 N. Atherton St. have been submitted to Patton Township, and those plans will need to be reviewed and ultimately approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors.
The application review was submitted by Charter Central LLC.
The plan proposes a 2,558-square-foot building near the Trader Joe’s Plaza.
The Centre Region already has two Taco Bell locations, one downtown and the other on South Atherton Street. A third location has been proposed at 387 Benner Pike.
Comments