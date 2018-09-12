Local

Multiple crashes on 322 affect traffic

By Sarah Rafacz

September 12, 2018 08:42 AM

A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 322 is backing up traffic eastbound near the East College Avenue ramp on Wednesday morning.

According to 511pa.com, traffic in that area is stop and go and heavy. All lanes are closed.

State College police, Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS are at the scene.

Another multi-vehicle crash occurred later in the morning Wednesday. U.S. Route 322 westbound between the Oak Hall/Lemont and East College Avenue exits is closed, all lanes, according to 511pa.com.

