3 people, including a child, injured when their vehicle crashed, burst into flames

A single-vehicle crash resulted in a passenger car fire Thursday morning on Skytop Mountain, injuring three people, state police at Rockview said.
Driver Jessica Higgins, 26, of Julian, sustained minor injuries, while passengers Jason Connor, 36, and a 5-year-old both sustained suspected serious injuries, according to police. All three were transported by Port Matilda EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Their conditions are unknown.
Police say Higgins was driving a 2006 Chrysler Sebring at 7:54 a.m. eastbound on the 1200 block of Skytop Mountain Road in Huston Township when the vehicle struck a rock in the road.
The impact caused the driver to lose control and strike the westbound guardrail, where the vehicle came to a final rest and caught fire.
Port Matilda Fire Company, assisted by Alpha, responded to the scene to clear the crash and put out the “well-involved” vehicle fire, according to dispatch.
The dispatcher said that the three patients had gotten themselves out of the vehicle, and that the child had sustained burns.
Police said the injuries were sustained in the crash.
Comments