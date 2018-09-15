Motorcyclist killed after losing control on wet pavement on I-99, police say

A 71-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Friday on Interstate 99 in Blair County, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
According to police, Barry Ray Smith, of Vintondale, was traveling southbound on I-99, north of mile marker 33, when he crossed into a closed lane of travel for unknown reasons at about 10:40 p.m. The lane had recently been paved, and caused Smith to lose control of his motorcycle and crash into the grass on the west side of the interstate.
Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by the Blair County Coroner’s office.
Anyone with information abut the crash is encouraged to contact state police at 696-6100.
