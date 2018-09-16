Search underway for Blair County woman missing under suspicious circumstances

State police at Hollidaysburg are looking for a 55-year-old woman who is missing under suspicious circumstances.
According to a press release, Cathy Jo Nearhoof was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Antis Township, Blair County. State police believe she may be at risk for harm or injury. A ground search is underway and state police aviation is assisting with the search.
Nearhoof is white and 5 feet, 1 inch tall. She weighs 80 pounds, has short brown hair and hazel eyes, and was possibly wearing glasses.
She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with white designs, grey sweatpants and black/white sneakers with black laces, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police Hollidaysburg at 696-6100.
