Search underway for Blair County woman missing under suspicious circumstances

By Jessica McAllister

September 16, 2018 12:41 PM

State police at Hollidaysburg are looking for a 55-year-old woman who is missing under suspicious circumstances.

According to a press release, Cathy Jo Nearhoof was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Antis Township, Blair County. State police believe she may be at risk for harm or injury. A ground search is underway and state police aviation is assisting with the search.

Nearhoof is white and 5 feet, 1 inch tall. She weighs 80 pounds, has short brown hair and hazel eyes, and was possibly wearing glasses.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with white designs, grey sweatpants and black/white sneakers with black laces, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police Hollidaysburg at 696-6100.

