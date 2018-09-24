Artisan pizza place opens in downtown State College

An artisan pizza place has opened in downtown State College.
Snap Custom Pizza is located at 132 W. College Ave. — the space vacated by Herwig’s Austrian Bistro, which closed in May after 16 years in business.
The business opened its doors on Wednesday, and so far, co-owner Rob Wasserman said, it’s going “fantastic. Better than we would’ve ever expected.”
The pizza shop has some signature pizzas, but it also offers customers the opportunity to create their own perfect pie. Start with either a traditional pizza crust or a gluten-free one, then you have a variety of sauces, cheese, meats, vegetables and extras to choose from.
“You can just come in here and have a blast and decide what you really want to eat,” Wasserman said.
He said his business partners, Peter Howey and Aaron Nocks, saw that people’s tastes were changing. Rather than getting a slice from a pizza that’s been sitting in a glass container for hours and then reheated, they saw the opportunity to bring in fresh ingredients and let the customers pick what they’re interested in.
State College is Snap’s ninth location — the rest of which are located in southeastern Pennsylvania (in or near Philadelphia) and Delaware.
“Penn State is an amazing place, obviously,” Wasserman said, adding that it was just a location that made sense for the business.
Snap’s hours are 11 a.m.-10 pm. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
