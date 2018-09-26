Local

September 26, 2018 12:01 PM

The Barn at Lemont is moving, Maine Bay & Berry is expanding

By Sarah Rafacz

The Barn at Lemont is closing temporarily as it moves out of its 201 Elmwood St. location.

The organic garden center and market has “generously” been offered a spot on the Long Farm near Centre Hall, co-owner Jessica Moist said. They’ll be building a new retail location at the farm, and have the opportunity to expand their gardening and growing operation.

They’ll be closing the Lemont location at the end of September, and Moist said they hope to have a soft opening at the Centre Hall store by mid-January or February, with a grand opening in the spring.

The Barn at Lemont is also home to a collective of local businesses focused on sustainable, healthy living. Some will be making the move, while others stay behind.

Maine Bay & Berry, which was founded in August 2017 by Christa Stofferahn and Shaun Knight, is currently selling its fresh Maine seafood and other products out of the basement of The Barn at Lemont.

Christa Stofferahn and Shaun Knight of Maine Bay & Berry in The Barn at Lemont on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. They offer fresh seafood and artisan products from Maine. With The Barn at Lemont moving, Maine Bay & Berry will be expanding its operation.

Now, they’ll have the ability to expand their operation.

Knight said they’ll spend about four to six weeks renovating the main floor of the barn and then move their operation to that floor.

They’re also looking to expand into a soup line, he said.

Hungry Run Wine & Spirits, KingView Mead, Shade Mountain Naturals, Soggy Fleece Farms, and McBurney Manor breads will remain the Lemont location. Mount NitaNee Kombucha will be available at The Barn at Lemont’s new retail location.

