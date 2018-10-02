A railroad tanker car was pushed off the tracks after a Tuesday morning crash on East College Avenue.
A railroad tanker car was pushed off the tracks after a Tuesday morning crash on East College Avenue. Jessica McAllister jmcallister@centredaily.com
A railroad tanker car was pushed off the tracks after a Tuesday morning crash on East College Avenue. Jessica McAllister jmcallister@centredaily.com

Local

Railroad tanker car pushed off the tracks after East College Avenue crash

By Bret Pallotto

bpallotto@centredaily.com

October 02, 2018 08:54 AM

College Township

A Tuesday morning crash in front of the Centre County Transfer Station on East College Avenue caused a railroad tanker car to be pushed off the tracks.

Nittany and Bald Eagle Railroad officials were on the scene and said an outfit will be in later Tuesday to put the car back in place.

A tractor-trailer involved in the crash was towed from the scene. Details on what caused the crash were not available.

State College police were directing East College Avenue traffic around the site.

Check back for updates on this story.

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

By

  Comments  