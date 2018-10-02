Railroad tanker car pushed off the tracks after East College Avenue crash

A Tuesday morning crash in front of the Centre County Transfer Station on East College Avenue caused a railroad tanker car to be pushed off the tracks.
Nittany and Bald Eagle Railroad officials were on the scene and said an outfit will be in later Tuesday to put the car back in place.
A tractor-trailer involved in the crash was towed from the scene. Details on what caused the crash were not available.
State College police were directing East College Avenue traffic around the site.
