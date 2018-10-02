3 structurally deficient Centre County bridges will be fixed with help from state grant

Three structurally deficient bridges in Centre County will be fixed with the help of a $1.36 million state grant awarded Tuesday.
The repairs of Fox Gap Road Bridge in Miles Township, Lower Coleville Road Bridge in Spring Township and Front Street Bridge in Curtin Township are all covered under the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant.
Mike Bloom, assistant director of the Centre County Planning and Development office, said the total cost to fix all the bridges is $1.95 million. The county will contribute $585,000 from its Act 13 At Risk Bridge fund as a match for the PennDOT grant.
Bloom said the Lower Coleville Road Bridge “was the most severe,” requiring about $800,000 in repairs. That bridge is on a six-month inspection cycle and has a weight restriction of 19 tons. The Front Street Bridge is also on a six-month inspection cycle and needs close to $800,000 in repairs, he said.
The timeline for the bridge repairs will be established as soon as the county secures construction contracts through the state, Bloom said.
The grant award for the three-bridge repair project is “putting the money to good use,” Bloom said.
