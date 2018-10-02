Severe weather possible as Centre County is under a tornado watch all evening

One tornado has already been confirmed Tuesday in Crawford County as the bulk of the state — including Centre County— remains under a tornado watch.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for all but the southern portion of the state until 11 p.m., with the potential for hazardous weather, including damaging winds and lime-sized hail.

NWS meteorologist Craig Evanego said that in Centre County, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the evening until after midnight.

Storms continue to develop this afternoon. A tornado watch has been issued until 11PM. Damaging winds, severe hail, and a tornado or two are possible this afternoon. Even though it is October, the atmosphere is primed for severe weather. Keep an eye on the sky! #PAwx pic.twitter.com/0ltFiZt9om — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 2, 2018

With the potential for hazardous weather, Evanego said winds could get up to as high as 60 mph. If that were to happen, and the tornado watch would turn into a warning, the best thing to do, he said, is to get to a basement or an interior room — like a bathroom — without windows.

The last time Centre County had a confirmed tornado was in May 2017 in Rebersburg. The tornado had estimated winds near 110 mph and a nearly 1-mile-long path.