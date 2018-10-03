How bad were Tuesday’s storms? At least 5 Pennsylvania tornadoes have been confirmed

Severe thunderstorms ripped through most of the state Tuesday evening, causing hail, flash flooding, damaging winds and electrical outages.
So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes, while storm surveys will continue Thursday.
An EF-2 tornado with winds of 115-120 mph was confirmed to have touched down near the Lycoming/Tioga county line, about 81 miles from State College, a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to NWS at State College.
With a path of 300 yards wide and 2 miles in length, the twister reportedly felled hundreds of trees, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.
On the other side of Centre County, NWS Pittsburgh confirmed three tornadoes: an EF-0 just west of Brookville and an EF-2 northeast of Summerville in Jefferson County, and an EF-1 near Graysville, Greene County.
An EF-2 tornado that damaged a nursing home in Conneautville, Crawford County, was already confirmed Tuesday.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter for the nursing home’s 162 residents at the Conneaut Valley Middle School, but no serious injuries were reported.
According to the NWS, an EF-2 classification is a tornado with wind-speeds of 111 to 135 mph. An EF-1 is 86 to 110, and an EF-0 is 65-85.
NWS State College said it is monitoring areas in Southern Lycoming County and northern Clearfield County, but no damage has been reported along either track, and no ground surveys are scheduled.
According to NWS State College, October is a rare month for tornadoes in Pennsylvania, with only December, January and February have less. The last October tornado in the state was in 2012, when a twister injured 15 at a pavilion near Paradise, Lancaster County.
