This State College farmers market staple is closing

After several years serving up “grass-fed and pasture-raised comfort food” in Centre County, Street Meat food truck is packing it in.

The food truck has been a staple at the North Atherton Farmers Market, which runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

According to a post Monday on the food truck’s Facebook page, Nov. 10 will be the truck’s last day in operation.

“I have decided to sell the farm, and as a result, Street Meat will no longer run,” the post said. “I have loved every minute of cooking for, serving, and meeting you. I cannot thank you enough for your support over the last 3 years.”

The Street Meat truck is part of Mountain View Farm, located in Walker Township and operated by Susan Smith-Shannon and her husband, Kerry.