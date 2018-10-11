The Street Meat food truck serves customers at the North Atherton Farmers Market in the parking lot of Home Depot in August 2016.
This State College farmers market staple is closing

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

October 11, 2018 09:35 AM

After several years serving up “grass-fed and pasture-raised comfort food” in Centre County, Street Meat food truck is packing it in.

The food truck has been a staple at the North Atherton Farmers Market, which runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

According to a post Monday on the food truck’s Facebook page, Nov. 10 will be the truck’s last day in operation.

“I have decided to sell the farm, and as a result, Street Meat will no longer run,” the post said. “I have loved every minute of cooking for, serving, and meeting you. I cannot thank you enough for your support over the last 3 years.”

The Street Meat truck is part of Mountain View Farm, located in Walker Township and operated by Susan Smith-Shannon and her husband, Kerry.

