Who are the candidates running to represent Centre County in Congress, Pa. legislature?

US representative
Description: The U.S. Constitution requires that the House of Representatives be composed of elected representatives (also called congressmen or congresswomen) from each state. There are 435 members of the House of Representatives. The number of representatives from each state is proportioned according to its population, with 18 representatives from Pennsylvania. A U.S. representative must (1) be at least 25 years old, (2) have been a citizen of the United States for the past seven years, and (3) be (at the time of the election) an inhabitant of the state they represent. A representative’s term of office is two years.
The House of Representatives is responsible for creating the budget and initiating bills to collect taxes and other money, although all bills must pass the Senate and be signed by the president. The House is also responsible for impeaching federal officials (the Senate then tries the case) and electing the president if there is a tie in the Electoral College.
12th Congressional District
- Choose 1 candidate
Marc Friedenberg
Party: Democratic
Mailing address: Friends of Marc Friedenberg, P.O. Box 459, Pine Grove Mills, PA 16868
Campaign phone: 814-409-7470
Campaign email: team@marcforpa.com
Date of birth: Feb. 3, 1984
Municipality: Ferguson Township
County: Centre
Website: marcforpa.com
Twitter: twitter.com/marcforpa
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MarcForPA
Education: B.S. and master’s, information sciences and technology, Penn State; JD, Columbia Law School
Qualifications: I’m an educator specializing in cybersecurity law, internet technology and public policy. In 2017, I started an advocacy group to rally concerned citizens against ACA repeal. As a lawyer, I sued Wall Street banks for mortgage fraud post-crash.
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: 1. Jobs: My first priority is to improve the wages and working conditions for people in PA-12. I will invest federal resources to get people back to work in good-paying jobs building up our rural broadband network and our clean energy infrastructure. I’ll support our union workers and our farmers, and raise the minimum wage. 2. Health care: I believe that health care is a human right. I will push for a Medicare-for-All, single-payer health insurance system, so that everyone in PA-12 has the care they need. I’ll invest federal funds into our rural community health centers and the fight against the opioid crisis. 3. Education: As an educator and the father of two young girls, I know that it’s vitally important that we invest in our kids’ education. I’ll fight to protect our public schools and stand up for our teachers. I’ll invest federal resources in our voc-tech, two-year and four-year higher education systems, and work with the state legislature to help control the costs of college.
Q: If elected, what will you do to ensure that the voting rights of all Americans are protected and that our elections are accessible and secure from internal and external threats?
A: As a cybersecurity law expert, I understand fully the threats that currently face our elections process. Once elected, I am committed to applying my technical knowledge to shore up vulnerabilities in the information systems of our local, state and federal governments, making sure that every vote is counted fairly and accurately. We also need to ensure that the essential constitutional right to vote is protected for every American. The right to vote is currently under attack. Seventeen states introduced new restrictions on voting in the 2016 presidential election. Partisan gerrymandering has made a mockery of the principle of “one person, one vote” in dozens of states. We need to pass federal legislative action, such as the Voting Rights Advancement Act, to reverse the damage and to restore our basic democratic ideals.
Q: What steps will you take to ensure that the upcoming census is fully funded, accurate and avoids under-counting?
A: Citizens’ advocacy groups have already raised the alarm that the 2020 census is under-funded by close to a billion dollars. This deliberate sabotage of the census, combined with a new set of blatantly politicized questions, are likely to result in a deliberately inaccurate count that under-reports low-income, rural, immigrant and minority populations. The census determines how $800 billion in federal resources for schools, hospitals and police departments gets allocated, and I won’t sit by and let PA-12, which is mostly rural and where many people are struggling with poverty, get the short end of the stick. We need immediate, substantial legislative action, conducted in the full view of the public and with input from independent experts, to guarantee that census is fully funded, nonpartisan and accurate.
Tom Marino
Party: Republican
Mailing address: P.O. Box 653, Williamsport, PA 17703
Campaign phone: 570-419-2256
Campaign email: kaufman.ann10@gmail.com
Date of birth: Aug. 13, 1952
Municipality: Lycoming Township
County: Lycoming
Website: www.tommarinoforcongress.com
Twitter: twitter.com/Marino4Congress
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TomMarinoForCongress
Education: Williamsport Area Community College, 1983; Lycoming College, 1985; Dickinson School of Law, 1987
Qualifications: I served as Lycoming County district attorney from 1992 to 2002 and then as United States attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania from 2002 to 2008. I was first elected to represent the 10th Congressional District in 2010.
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: 1. Our country must continue to flourish. That’s why I supported President Trump’s Tax Cut and Jobs Act. The legislation lowers the tax rate and has created thousands of jobs. I will continue to support President Trump and legislation that will bolster our economy and provide relief to our middle-class families. 2. We must protect our country. I support increased security at our southern border which includes a wall, fencing, surveillance technology and more funding for ICE. I also support legislation to end sanctuary city policies and stop illegal immigration. 3. I believe our conservative values need to be protected. I support the Second Amendment and I believe our government should never restrict our right to bear arms. I also oppose abortion and will continue to fight for the unborn.
Q: If elected, what will you do to ensure that the voting rights of all Americans are protected and that our elections are accessible and secure from internal and external threats?
A: I believe the right to vote is the most basic civil right and every eligible voter must be able to vote. Voter fraud must be taken seriously and I will work to reduce the number of occurrences. I believe we should require voter ID to ensure our elections are secure and valid.
Q: What steps will you take to ensure that the upcoming census is fully funded, accurate and avoids under-counting?
A: The purpose of the census is to gather as much information as possible regarding the makeup of our country. The federal government has robust privacy protections in place that should mitigate any reluctance participants may have. Participants should feel confident knowing the information they provide for the census is secure and protected. In order for members of Congress to accurately and fairly represent their constituents, as much data as possible should be made available.
15th Congressional District
- Choose 1 candidate
Susan Boser
Party: Democratic
Mailing address: P.O. Box 2056, Indiana, PA 15701
Campaign phone: 724-427-5869
Campaign email: boserforcongress@gmail.com
Date of birth: May 10, 1957
Municipality: White Township
County: Indiana
Website: susanboserforcongress.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/boserforcongress
Education: B.A. & M.S.Ed., St. Bonaventure University. Ph.D. Cornell University, human services, policy analysis
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: Internet access: The FCC reports that approximately 800,000 Pennsylvania residents do not have access to high speed internet. This holds rural areas back, in that for business, education, training, jobs, information and the online marketplace, people must have access to affordable broadband internet. Rural economy: I will work to develop and pass legislation to help develop the local, rural economy. This includes identifying specific strategies that support small business, respond to opportunities in renewable energy, support agriculture and cooperatives, and develop the infrastructure. Addressing addiction: Drug addiction is a complex problem, and involves multiple solutions. It is important to pursue those who are profiting from it. But we must also adequately fund competent treatment programs and, since staying clean and sober is more likely when people have good work opportunities, it’s critical to tackle our rural economic issues as well.
Q: If elected, what will you do to ensure that the voting rights of all Americans are protected and that our elections are accessible and secure from internal and external threats?
A: We need to institute paper ballots to ensure that electronic voting booths cannot be tampered with by domestic or foreign powers. I also support creating an automatic DMV registration, instituting same day registration, and making election day a national holiday. I would be happy to work with Gov. Tom Wolf on his “21st century voting reform plan” that includes same day and automatic voter registration, modernizing absentee voting, as well as campaign finance reform.
Q: What steps will you take to ensure that the upcoming census is fully funded, accurate and avoids under-counting?
A: The U.S. Census Bureau has been chronically underfunded by Congress. While they received some additional funds in the most recent omnibus, census officials have had to reduce and eliminate important components of the census that would ensure that we do not under-count important communities, many of which live in rural areas such as the PA 15th Congressional District. While I support new cost-saving measures implemented by the Census Bureau, these need to be fully tested to ensure accuracy. I support the Government Accountability Office’s call to help the Census Bureau manage, develop and secure its information technology systems. In Congress I would support effective funding for implementing the U.S. Census based on existing research.
Glenn GT Thompson
Party: Republican
Municipality: Howard
County: Centre
Candidate did not provide information.
State senator
The Pennsylvania Senate is the upper house of our bicameral (two house) legislature. There are 50 members who sit for four-year terms. Senators must be at least 25 years old, have been citizens and lived in their respective districts one year next before their election and must live in their districts during their terms of service. Members of the Pennsylvania Senate are, along with the House of Representatives, responsible for passing legislation that affects all aspects of our lives.
34th Senatorial District
- Choose 1 candidate
Jake Corman
Party: Republican
Municipality: Benner Township
County: Centre
Candidate did not provide information.
Ezra Nanes
Party: Democratic
Mailing address: P.O. Box 214, State College, PA 16804
Campaign phone: 814-954-0401
Campaign email: ezra@ezraforpa.com
Date of birth: June 4, 1972
Municipality: State College borough
County: Centre
Website: EzraforPA.com
Twitter: twitter.com/EzraPASenate34
Facebook: www.facebook.com/EzraForPASenate
Education: University of Pennsylvania, B.A. in the history of art; Penn State, MBA in marketing and finance, 2012
Qualifications: I’ve worked for 24 years across multiple industries building up broad experience and understanding of how people and organizations work. I have learned how to turn an idea into an outcome and I know how to bring people together to forge solutions.
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: My top priority is fully and equitably funding public education. Public education is an investment in our future and our economy. It is the first step toward creating equal opportunity for everyone to succeed. We must make higher education more affordable and accessible, recognize the value of vocational education, and fund pre-K programs to get students on the right track early on. I will work to create a fair and just economy that works for everyone and provides fair and equal treatment under the law for women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ community and people who are struggling to make ends meet. We need job training programs that connect workers with the jobs needed. We need a living wage that brings value to a hard day’s work. We need to bring standards of good governance to Harrisburg and make the government work for the people. We need on-time budgets, a gift ban and an end to gerrymandering. We must reverse the trends of rising debts and declining credit rating.
Q: Do you support reforming our congressional and legislative redistricting process to implement an independent citizen’s redistricting commission? Why or why not?
A: I have and will continue to stand up for the rights of communities and voters to have their voices heard. We must take redistricting out of the hands of legislators in either party. I will fully support an independent citizen’s redistricting commission. Gerrymandering in Pennsylvania must end and now is the time to do it.
Q: Which voting modernization reforms (such as no-excuse absentee voting, early voting, same day voter registration, additional funding for voting technology upgrades) would you support to ensure that our elections are accessible, efficient and secure?
A: Voting should be as easy and accessible as possible. We should allow for no-excuse absentee voting, early voting and same day registration. Voting is the most critical component of a democracy and must be protected and encouraged.
State representative
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is the lower house of our bicameral (two house) legislature. There are 203 members who sit for two-year terms in single-member districts. Representatives must be 21 years old, have been citizens and lived in their respective districts one year next before their election and must live in their districts during their terms of service. Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are, along with the Senate, responsible for passing legislation that affects all aspects of our lives.
76th Legislative District
- Choose 1 candidate
Stephanie Borowicz
Party: Republican
Municipality: Wayne Township
County: Clinton
Candidate did not provide information.
Mike Hanna
Party: Democratic
Mailing address: 102 Susquehanna Ave., Lock Haven, PA 17745
Campaign phone: 570-660-1981
Campaign email: Mhanna10@hotmail.com
Date of birth: Nov. 17, 1982
Municipality: Lock Haven
County: Clinton
Twitter: twitter.com/HannaforRep
Facebook: www.facebook.com/mikehannaforstaterep
Education: Lock Haven University Bachelor of Arts in political science; Lock Haven University master’s degree
Qualifications: Clinton County Government Study Commission: elected 2005-2007 vice chair and chairman House Dem Leaders Office: 09-14. Research analyst/assistant floor director Governor’s Office: 15-18. Deputy secretary of legislative affairs.
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: Jobs, public education, government reform
Q: Do you support reforming our congressional and legislative redistricting process to implement an independent citizen’s redistricting commission? Why or why not?
A: Yes, I would support SB22 and HB722.
Q: Which voting modernization reforms (such as no-excuse absentee voting, early voting, same day voter registration, additional funding for voting technology upgrades) would you support to ensure that our elections are accessible, efficient and secure?
A: Same day voter registration; no-excuse absentee voting; early voting; voting technology upgrades to protect against election tampering.
77th Legislative District
- Choose 1 candidate
Scott Conklin
Party: Democratic
Mailing address: 339 Kepp Road, Philipsburg , PA 16866
Campaign phone: 814-237-VOTE
Campaign email: scott@scottconklin.com
Date of birth: Oct. 7, 1958
Municipality: Rush
County: Centre
Website: www.scottconklin.com
Twitter: twitter.com/scott_conklin
Facebook: www.facebook.com/scott.conklin.505
Education: Trade school degree in carpentry; licensed air conditioning technician
Qualifications: It is an honor to serve you in Harrisburg! I will continue to fight for equal pay for women, an end to discrimination, the environment, increased funding for education, an end to gerrymandering, safer schools and above all listen to your concerns!
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: 1. Family sustaining jobs and protecting our environment. 2. Ending discrimination in all its forms and equal pay for women. 3. Safer schools and increased funding for education.
Q: Do you support reforming our congressional and legislative redistricting process to implement an independent citizen’s redistricting commission? Why or why not?
A: Yes. I introduced a bill that would create a Congressional Redistricting Commission and provide guidelines for the congressional redistricting process. By amending the Pennsylvania Election Code, H.B. 2020, the Congressional Redistricting Commission would be established each year following a decennial census, as well as require the commission to adhere to redistricting principles created by state and federal law and court precedents. The intent of my bill is to put integrity back into the process of redistricting and to insure that congressional districts are drawn by considering the fair and equal representation of the citizens of Pennsylvania rather than the political parties currently drawing maps. I also applaud the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the 2011 congressional redistricting plan. This decision underscores the need for congressional redistricting reform. The political interests of incumbents should not come before the interests of the Pennsylvania electorate.
Q: Which voting modernization reforms (such as no-excuse absentee voting, early voting, same day voter registration, additional funding for voting technology upgrades) would you support to ensure that our elections are accessible, efficient and secure?
A: I support the governor’s plan. Here are the highlights: Same day voter registration: Eligible Pennsylvanians should be able to register to vote on election day at their polling place. Same day registration would help thousands of people have their voices heard, especially young people, working people and others with limitations. Automatic voter registration: Eligible Pennsylvanians who get a license from PennDOT or register for a public service would be automatically registered to vote unless they opt out. Modernizing absentee ballots: The current absentee ballot system is archaic and out of touch with the lives of modern voters. I support “no-excuse” absentee ballots, where citizens can use an absentee ballot if it is most convenient for them to do so. Gerrymandering reform: Eliminate partisan politics from the legislative redistricting process by enacting legislation to end gerrymandering by establishing an independent, bipartisan commission to create future electoral maps.
81st Legislative District
- Choose 1 candidate
Rich Irvin
Party: Republican
Mailing address: 3661 Johnson Hill Road, Tyrone, PA 16686
Campaign phone: 814-312-2242
Campaign email: richirvin7@gmail.com
Date of birth: July 7, 1971
Municipality: Spruce Creek Township
County: Huntingdon
Education: B.S. in accounting, Indiana University of PA
Qualifications: Prior county treasurer for 18 years; United Way board member; Community Action board member
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: Family sustaining job creation. Pennsylvania needs to create a climate that attracts both large and small businesses to our area and encourages job growth. Education. Matching efforts of our job creators and educators to ensure our educated children can stay in our commonwealth. Infrastructure. I support efforts to upgrade our infrastructure both for transportation and the information highway. Businesses need not only an efficient and cost effective way to get materials in and products out, but also an information infrastructure available to them to conduct business.
Q: Do you support reforming our congressional and legislative redistricting process to implement an independent citizen’s redistricting commission? Why or why not?
A: I have signed on as a co-sponsor in the House of Representatives to the independent redistricting bill and support efforts to limit gerrymandering in our state.
Q: Which voting modernization reforms (such as no-excuse absentee voting, early voting, same day voter registration, additional funding for voting technology upgrades) would you support to ensure that our elections are accessible, efficient and secure?
A: Since the 2016 presidential election there have been arguments made that Russians colluded with the Trump campaign and concerns illegal aliens are registered to vote. As we move forward in voting modernization it is important we don’t make our elections more vulnerable to fraud and abuse.
Rick Rogers
Party: Democratic
Mailing address: P.O. Box 264, Mount Union, PA 17066
Campaign phone: 814-386-5500
Campaign email: info@rickjrogers.com
Date of birth: Nov. 2, 1945
Municipality: Shirley Township
County: Huntingdon
Website: www.rickjrogers.com
Twitter: twitter.com/ElectRickRogers
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/electRickRogers
Education: B.S. in community development, Penn State; Graduate work at Boston University and Penn State.
Qualifications: Huntingdon County native, veteran (U.S. Army ret.), higher education administrator, career and technology center educator, community advocate.
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: A portion of my district enjoys one of the lowest unemployment rates in Pennsylvania. However, most of my district lags behind the rest of the state in job creation. As such, my primary focus has to be on jobs and getting people employed in my district with well paying jobs. As an educator in our local career and technology center, I see firsthand the many benefits for our students in learning valuable and marketable skills that will serve them well throughout their lifetimes. We must continue to make this education available and seek ways to expand it so that more of our high school students are able to benefit from it. We will need an expanded workforce to compensate for the aging population of Pennsylvania. One of the challenges we must address is keeping property taxes affordable so that our senior citizens are able to stay in their homes throughout their retirement years if they are able. Harrisburg must not balance its budget on the backs of our senior citizens.
Q: Do you support reforming our congressional and legislative redistricting process to implement an independent citizen’s redistricting commission? Why or why not?
A: We must not let what happened in this decade be repeated when we redistrict in the next decade. The process must be reformed and the time to decide the specific reform is now. Taking the redistricting process out of the hands of legislators and giving it to an independent commission is an extreme measure. We expect our legislators to work hard and work in the best interests of the citizens. To that end, the citizens must hold every legislator accountable for his or her actions. And, instead of punishing all for the sins of a few, we should work to have a process with zero tolerance for rogue behavior. I do support reforms to the process, but I strongly believe as we elect people to work on redistricting fairly, we should continue to expect these people to fulfill their responsibilities in the best interests of all the citizens of Pennsylvania. It may be that we do involve more citizens in the process, but we should also not take away this responsibility from the legislature.
Q: Which voting modernization reforms (such as no-excuse absentee voting, early voting, same day voter registration, additional funding for voting technology upgrades) would you support to ensure that our elections are accessible, efficient and secure?
A: Pennsylvania is behind other states in making voting more convenient for the voters. When it comes to voting reforms there may be different needs for different areas. For example, as a rural district, many of the polling places are in remote areas that are only accessible with vehicular transportation. Public transportation is not available and so that is a hindrance to some. This challenge might be met by adding additional polling places, internet voting, or by allowing early voting. Throughout my district many voting machines are old and malfunctioning so funding is needed to provide voters and our poll workers with equipment that is reliable and accurate. I believe that we need to look seriously at the voting process in Pennsylvania and seek ways to make the process more convenient so as to increase voter participation and maintain the integrity of our elections. I will make sure that any reforms implemented respond to the needs of my constituents.
Joseph P. Soloski
Party: Libertarian
Mailing Address: 141 Buckhorn Road, Port Matilda, PA 16870
Campaign phone: 412-651-2040
Campaign email: joe@joesoloski.com
Date of birth: Sept. 17, 1957
Municipality: Halfmoon Township
County: Centre
Website: www.joesoloski.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SoloskiForThe81stDistrict
Education: CPA certification; B.S. in business administration/accounting from Indiana University of PA
Qualifications: Self-employed CPA for more than 30 years.
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: 1. Term limits for state legislators. Maximum combined terms of eight years. Convert the state legislature into a half-year/part-time body. 2. Eliminate the state inheritance tax. 3. Cut state spending/slash the state budget/cut the corporate net income tax in half.
Q: Do you support reforming our congressional and legislative redistricting process to implement an independent citizen’s redistricting commission? Why or why not?
A: Yes, I completely support and advocate redistricting reform. I mean that at both the congressional and state levels.
Q: Which voting modernization reforms (such as no-excuse absentee voting, early voting, same day voter registration, additional funding for voting technology upgrades) would you support to ensure that our elections are accessible, efficient and secure?
A: Straight-party voting needs to be eliminated in Pennsylvania. I would also like to see all taxpayer support for primaries to be eliminated. It’s ridiculous that a primary system is in place that only benefits the Republicans and Democrats.
171st Legislative District
- Choose 1 candidate
Kerry Benninghoff
Party: Republican
Mailing address: 328 E. Lamb St., Bellefonte, PA 16823
Campaign phone: 814-574-7217
Campaign email: kbenninghoff171@gmail.com
Date of birth: Jan. 14, 1962
Municipality: Bellefonte borough
County: Centre
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: 1. Good-paying jobs for families 2. Reduce burdensome regulations/government overreach 3. Expanding educational opportunities, Including growing career/technical curriculum to meet job demands of the future
Q: Do you support reforming our congressional and legislative redistricting process to implement an independent citizen’s redistricting commission? Why or why not?
A: I will begin by reminding your members that I have a long record of independence and supporting government reform initiatives. For example, following the infamous pay raise vote, which I voted against, I was appointed to the Speaker’s Reform Commission, which put forward many good government recommendations and resulted in the repeal of the pay raise and ended less-than-transparent legislative practices like late night voting. I agree with you that we have a need for redistricting reform in Pennsylvania. I support implementing a process that takes politics out of redistricting. However, despite having met with many groups and engaging in several local meetings with constituents on the topic, I have yet to learn of a plan that is without political input. I hope all groups can continue to work together to find a fair solution and am willing and ready to be part of those dialogues.
Q: Which voting modernization reforms (such as no-excuse absentee voting, early voting, same day voter registration, additional funding for voting technology upgrades) would you support to ensure that our elections are accessible, efficient and secure?
A: Voting is a right that has been purchased for us at a very high price. Thousands of brave men and women throughout the history of our great nation have paid the ultimate price to protect our democracy. To honor their sacrifice, voting is a right that we need to protect at all costs. Making it easier for constituents to vote is an admirable effort, and one we should certainly pursue, as long as it does not make the process less secure. We need to ensure one vote per citizen, and in order to do that, voters should be required to show ID each and every time they vote. All of us are required and willing to show ID every time we swipe our credit cards in order to prove we are who we say we are. How much more important is it to prove our identity than when we are voting? I also support working toward replacing our aging and unverifiable voting technology with paper ballots across all 67 counties.
Erin McCracken
Party: Democratic
Mailing address: P.O. Box 427, 117 North St., Millheim, PA 16854
Campaign phone: 814-441-0075
Campaign email: erin171@erinmccrackenforpa.com
Date of birth: Oct. 1, 1975
Municipality: Millheim
County: Centre
Website: erinmccrackenforpa.com
Twitter: twitter.com/erinmccrackenpa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ErinForPA171/
Education: B.A. American studies, Penn State; MSW & MPA, West Virginia University; ABD rural sociology, PSU
Qualifications: I’ve dedicated my life to serving communities as a business owner, social service worker and community organizer. I have great success bringing seemingly disparate groups together to create positive change in rural communities.
Q: What are your top three priorities in office?
A: 1. Investing in working people (affordable child care and housing, supporting unions, supporting entrepreneurs and Main Street revitalization, creating sustainable and good quality jobs) 2. Cultivating safe and healthy communities (rural internet and cellular connectivity, community solutions to violence and prevention, common sense gun safety, increased access to women’s health care and birth control, addiction counseling and prevention programs). 3. Ensuring a secure and sustainable energy economy in Pennsylvania (increasing in-state production of solar energy both for residents, government, and businesses, implementing a severance tax on natural gas extraction).
Q: Do you support reforming our congressional and legislative redistricting process to implement an independent citizen’s redistricting commission? Why or why not?
A: I fully support the implementation of an independent citizen’s redistricting commission because it serves as an equalizer and representative voice in determining how districts are drawn to best empower all of Pennsylvania’s citizens.
Q: Which voting modernization reforms (such as no-excuse absentee voting, early voting, same day voter registration, additional funding for voting technology upgrades) would you support to ensure that our elections are accessible, efficient and secure?
A: I support any voting reform that increases access to voting and encourages participation in our democracy. To that end, I fully support no-excuse absentee voting, early voting and same day voter registration. I am undecided on funding for voting technology upgrades, especially as many “high tech” voting machines ... (have) been susceptible to cyberattack. At this point I am supportive of Gov. Wolf’s and the PA Department of State’s directive that all electronic voting systems have a paper ballot backup to ensure that our voting process is secure.
Comments