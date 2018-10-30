Death of Port Matilda man found in stream still under investigation, coroner says

The death of a Centre County man found submerged in a stream Monday is still under investigation, coroner Scott Sayers said Tuesday evening.
Foul play, however, is not suspected, Sayers said.
Patton Township police, Alpha Fire Company and Centre LifeLink EMS were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. Monday to 228 Mattern Lane for a specialized rescue. A man, who had reportedly not been seen since the previous day, had been found facedown in about a foot of water.
Police on the scene confirmed over dispatch that the man, later revealed to be Thomas Edmonds, 64, of Port Matilda, was deceased upon arrival.
The autopsy on Edmonds was completed Tuesday, Sayers said, but toxicology testing and microscopic analysis still needs to be completed.
For now, the cause of death is “pending,” and results of the testing won’t be known for approximately six weeks, Sayers said.
Patton Township police are also continuing their investigation into Edmonds’ death.
