7-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle at a school bus stop, police say

State police at Huntingdon confirmed that a 7-year-old boy who was found dead Thursday morning at a bus stop was fatally struck by a vehicle.





The boy was found by a Tyrone Area School District bus driver at 7:06 a.m. when the driver came to pick him up for school near his residence on Huntingdon Furnace Road in Franklin Township.

Tyrone Area School District Superintendent Cathy Harlow said in a statement posted on the district’s website and social media pages that he was a second-grade student at Tyrone Elementary.

Harlow said that upon discovering the boy, the bus driver called 911 and waited on the scene until first responders arrived. The driver and district personnel are assisting police in their investigation.

“Our school community is truly grieved by this terrible loss,” she said. “Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”

On-site counseling is being provided for students and staff by district personnel, as well as additional crises resources, the post read.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 627-3161.