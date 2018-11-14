Local nonprofit needs to find a new home — and quickly

The Centre County Child Access Center needs to find a new space, and it’s working against the clock.
For 10 years, the center has rented space from the Bellefonte Area School District in the ground floor of its annex on 310 N. Allegheny St. Now, BASD needs the space “for ADA access to services.”
In addition to the Child Access Center, the school district’s copy center is also located in the annex. Superintendent Michelle Saylor did not elaborate on for what services ADA access would be needed. She did say the move was mutually agreed upon.
The center has until January to find a new space to rent.
In an email last week to United Way partner agencies, Child Access Center Program Director Jamie Jones said they would be meeting with BASD administration to explore the opportunity of extending the timeline.
“We remain committed to increasing safety for families and our community and look forward to the opportunities the next 10 years might hold,” Jones wrote.
The center, Jones said, is looking for a space that has two separate entrances, at least three to four rooms, approximately 1,500 square feet of space, can be remodeled and has rent and utilities totaling $1,000 a month. Its preferred qualities for a space are that it be located in the Bellefonte area, have municipal police coverage, have a kitchen area and be close to public transportation.
A program of Centre Safe (formerly known as the Centre County Women’s Resource Center), the Child Access Center provides supervised custody exchanges services and visits to families in the county.
If you know of a space that meets the criteria of the center, contact Jamie Jones at 548-0034 or cccac.program@gmail.com.
