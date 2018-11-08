More than $32 million project on the horizon at State College airport

The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning on Thursday voted to recommend the approval of the appointment of an architect for a taxiway rehabilitation project at University Park Airport.
The proposed architect is Mead & Hunt, of Middleton, Wisconsin.
According to board agenda materials, Taxiway A at the airport has exceeded the Federal Aviation Administration’s 20-year service life.
The rehabilitation project is planned to “replace the pavement, remove direct access to the runway from aprons, increase the size of the hold-bays and widen fillets and shoulders to meet current FAA design standards and better accommodate larger aircraft,” according to the agenda.
The project is estimated to cost more than $32 million, and according to the agenda, funding will come from the FAA, the state Department of Transportation Aviation Development Program and the Passenger Facility Charge.
The project might need to be phased over multiple years due to funding availability.
The full board of trustees will vote on the proposed architect at its meeting Friday.
Additionally, final plans, once designed and costs established, will be brought to the board for approval.
In May, the airport received a $2.2 million state grant through PennDOT’s aviation portion of the Act 89 Multimodal Fund.
The grant was awarded to help fund a $6.6 million expansion project that includes constructing a new access road, a new airport entrance and additional parking.
University Park Airport has three airlines flying regional jets to four hubs — Washington, D.C. (United), Chicago (United), Philadelphia (American Airlines) and Detroit (Delta). In April, United replaced its 50-seat jet to Chicago with a 70-seat jet.
