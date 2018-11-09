Osceola Mills woman seriously injured in one-vehicle crash, police say

An Osceola Mills woman’s feet became detached from her legs after her vehicle struck a guardrail in Clearfield, according to state police at Clearfield.
Police said 24-year-old Jessica Blake was driving eastbound on Allport Cutoff in Graham Township at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday when she exited the road, struck the guardrail and continued traveling before re-entering the road.
Blake, who was wearing her seat belt, was flown to UPMC Altoona by medical helicopter for treatment. Careless driving was responsible for the crash, police say.
Police were assisted by PennDOT, Hope Fire Company, Philipsburg EMS and Morris Township Fire Company.
