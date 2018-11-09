Woman dies after being struck by pickup truck while crossing the street in Beech Creek

A Beech Creek woman was killed on Wednesday evening when the driver of a pickup truck failed to see her walking down the street and struck her, according to state police at Lamar.
Tammy Crabtree, 55, was crossing from the northbound side of Main Street in Beech Creek near Kessinger Propane to the southbound side just before 8:30 p.m. when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Reuben Witherite, 74, of Pleasant Gap.
Witherite was unable to see Crabtree at first as she crossed the street because there are no streetlights in that area of the roadway and she was wearing dark clothing, according to the police report. He attempted to brake when he saw her, but was unable to stop in time, said police.
Crabtree was flown by LifeFlight to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville with severe injuries. She later died at the hospital.
In addition to Geisinger LifeFlight, state police at Lamar, Beech Creek Ambulance and Flemington Ambulance all assisted at the scene.
