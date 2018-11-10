I-99 reopens after hours-long closure

UPDATE: Crash on I-99 has been cleared, according to 511PA. Traffic is reportedly still heavy and stop-and-go in the area in the northbound lanes.
A crash occurred on Interstate 99 southbound between the Grays Woods/Waddle and Philipsburg exits on Saturday morning, according to 511pa.com.
According to an alert from 511pa.com, all lanes are closed.
Traffic is being diverted over Skytop, according to dispatch reports.
Multiple vehicle crashes have been reported in Centre County on Saturday morning. The Penn State Traffic and 511PA StateCollege Twitter accounts urging drivers to be cautious of icy road conditions.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
