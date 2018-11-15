Centre County schools close in anticipation of winter storm

The snow hadn’t yet started falling Thursday morning when Centre County schools and Penn State made the decisions to close or dismiss early in preparation for a winter storm.

Penn State is dismissing students at 11 a.m., and faculty and all nonessential staff members at 11:30 a.m., according to a release.

State College Area School District is closed, though offices remain open. All district events and after-school activities are canceled.

Bellefonte Area, Bald Eagle Area, Penns Valley Area, Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Districts, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and school-related activities are also closed.

The storm, which is expected to start around 8-10 a.m. Thursday, is expected to bring several inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region.

Other area closures and postponements are as follows:

All Pro Dad scheduled for Friday at Wingate Elementary has been postponed to another date, yet to be decided





Howard Elementary’s Thanksgiving Meal will be held Monday





The State College vs. Delaware Valley PIAA Football playoff game has been postponed to Saturday at 2 p.m. due to anticipated weather.





All Centre County Library and Historical Museum locations will be closed Thursday, and the bookmobile will be off-road.

Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority canceled its poster contest awards ceremony. All 20 winners will be awarded at their individual schools over the next few weeks.

Check back for updates.