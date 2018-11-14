State Sen. Jake Corman gets second term as majority leader

State Sen. Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, was re-elected Senate majority leader Wednesday by his Senate Republican colleagues for the 2019-2020 legislative session.
This is Corman’s sixth consecutive term in the state Senate and second term as Senate majority leader, to which he was first elected in 2015.
“I’m honored to be chosen by my colleagues once again to lead our caucus for the upcoming legislative session,” he said in a press release. “We have several challenges ahead and I look forward to helping chart a course that benefits Pennsylvania families.”
The majority leader is the second-highest ranking position in the Senate. As majority leader, Corman will set the legislative agenda, develop policies and strategies for the Senate Republican Caucus and chair the Senate rules and Executive Nominations Committee.
Before serving as majority leader, Corman was chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and now serves as an ex-officio member of that panel. He also serves as chair of the Rules and Executive Nominations Committee.
Corman’s reelection as Senate majority leader comes after news from the state House of Representatives Tuesday, where newly re-elected State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, was appointed minority whip.
