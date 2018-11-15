Speed reductions and lane closures: Here’s what’s happening on Centre County roads

Snow started to lay on the roads in Centre County around 11 a.m. Thursday, and by 11:50 a.m., crashes started to pop up across the region.
Most crashes coming over 911 dispatch were minor — vehicles that had slid off the road — some with entrapment, requiring road closures and fire rescue assistance.
At 12:30 p.m., the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reduced speed limits to 45 mph on several state-maintained roads throughout the region, including Interstate 80 in Centre, Clinton and Clearfield counties, I-99 in Centre County, and U.S. Route 322 in Centre, Clearfeld, Mifflin and Juniata counties.
PennDOT said workers are treating state routes across the region, and encourages motorists to avoid all non-essential travel.
Here are some traffic advisories to know about:
- Fire police shut down North Atherton in the north and southbound lanes. Dispatch was reporting that cars were getting stuck going over the hill. The road reopened not long after, but car were reportedly still having problems.
- A car crashed into a fire hydrant at South Garner Street at East McCormick Avenue, and water was flowing across Easterly Parkway. State College Borough Water Authority turned the water off at 1:18 p.m. Alpha is reporting that the road is icy.
- There’s a lane restriction on I-80 eastbound at milemarker 184 for a multivehicle crash.
There’s a lane restriction on I-80 at milemarker 164 eastbound in Marion Township for a tractor-trailer off the side of the road.
- Vehicle crash with entrapment on Fox Hollow Road near Toftrees Boulevard at 10:49 a.m. had Fox Hill Road closed at Bernel Road for about three hours.
- Bellefonte police and fire crews responded to two crashes on Howard Street in Bellefonte. The one crash was reportedly a fender bender, and in the other, the car slid off the road, narrowly missing street signs and several parked cars.
- Fire police are shutting down eastbound traffic on Route 322 in Rush Township due to multiple crashes at the bottom of the mountain.
- There are delays coming over the Seven Mountains on U.S. 322 in Potters Mills Gap. U.S. 322 westbound is closed from state Route 144/Old Fort Road to state Route 45/Earlystown Road for multiple crashes.
- Traffic is delayed about a half-hour on Boal Avenue between U.S. 322.
- I-80 westbound at the 161 exit for a tractor-trailer jackknifed then left the scene with unknown injuries at 2:30 p.m.
- I-99 southbound in worth Township, 60.5 unknown injuries one vehicle off the roadway at 3:11 p.m.
