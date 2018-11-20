Plans submitted for indoor rock climbing gym in State College area

Preliminary land development plans for an indoor rock climbing gym were approved by the Harris Township Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 13 meeting, with the requirement that a traffic study be completed.
Vertical Adventures, which operates three climbing gyms in Ohio, plans to open Climb Nittany in a roughly 12,500-square-foot space at 328 Discovery Drive in Boalsburg.
Matt Roberts, co-owner of Vertical Adventures, said the company hopes to break ground in either March or April and open in late in late 2019.
The “genesis” of opening a facility in the State College area, Roberts said, is Philipsburg-based business Organic Climbing. It’s the “premier” manufacturer of climbing goods.
A few years ago, Organic Climbing owner Josh Helke reached out to Vertical Adventures and said that State College needed an indoor rock climbing gym, Roberts said.
There were some conversations and visits to the area, and Roberts said they “fell in love” with Centre County.
Climb Nittany is slated to include rope climbing up to 42 feet, bouldering and a training area, he said.
Final land development plans for the gym still need to be submitted and approved before development can begin, said Todd Shea, zoning officer for Harris Township.
