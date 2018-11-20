Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s what to know about the weather

Snow squalls are expected Wednesday afternoon, adding a “dangerous travel risk” to one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Sudden whiteout conditions, plummeting temperatures and rapid freezing on the roads are possible between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday in central Pennsylvania, NWS State College said.
Conditions could change quickly, especially on interstates 80 and 99, according to the weather service.
NWS meteorologist Joe Ceru said there is no safe place on a highway during a snow squall and that motorists should, if possible, exit the highway until the squall has passed.
When motorists are on the highway and a snow squall hits, there’s low to no visibility when vehicles are traveling 60 or 70 mph, he said.
An arctic front causes a “flash freeze,” Ceru said, so all of the sudden, motorists can’t see and can’t stop.
He said there’s a 60 percent greater likelihood of getting into a pileup on the highway when there’s snow squalls.
According to NWS, if you’re caught in a squall, you should reduce your speed, turn on your headlights and hazards and avoid slamming on your brakes.
For up-to-date information on road conditions and hazards, visit https://www.511pa.com, or follow @511PAStateColl on Twitter.
Comments